Team India opened its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side first bundled out the visitors for just 199 runs and then chased down the target in 41.2 overs. In the chase, the partnership between Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) played a crucial role. However, this match also grabbed a lot of limelight because of the intrusion of the serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo, who entered the ground and was later escorted out by the security at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A video has gone viral on social media, showing how this notorious social media influencer managed to enter the ground, breaching the tight security at Chepauk.

In the video, Jarvo was seen running in the ground before he was stopped by India wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Later, the security authorities intervened and Jarvo was forcibly taken away. Amid all this chaos, star India batter Virat Kohli also came and urged Jarvo to leave.

"Jarvo, bro I love your video but this has got to stop now," Jarvo quoted Virat as saying in the video.

This is the fourth time the Englishman, considered as a nuisance across all venues in the UK, has managed to breach security in a match involving India.

Taking this incident as a serious concern, the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Jarvo from attending further matches of the ongoing ODI World Cup in India.

Advertisement

"The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities," ICC spokesperson stated when PTI enquired about the breach.

Earlier, Jarvo had been banned from English grounds after he repeatedly showed loopholes in England's security system by entering the playing arena at his will during the 2021 series against India.

Someone known for his notoriety, he has often been picked up by security and then left as no one has taken it as a serious matter.

"The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again," ICC spokesperson's statement to PTI read.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)