Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's scores in the India A vs Afghanistan A series read: 14, 44, 21 and 38. It's still early days for the 15-year-old in the India A set-up, and his current form may well be perceived as a minor blip. In all the matches, he got starts, showed promise with the same confident hitting with which he made his mark in the IPL 2026 before throwing away his wickets. But, more importantly, Sooryavanshi grabbed the headlines after a clash with Sri Lanka A players. The incident happened after India A lost in the Super Over. Sooryavanshi pushed Vishen Halambage, who had come very close to him during their heated argument.

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that had he been the India A coach, he would have dropped Sooryavanshi.

"If I was India A coach or manager, I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that it's not OK to get physical on the field, whatever the provocations," he wrote on X.

If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that's it's not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 17, 2026

On Wednesday, India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38, 28b) and Priyansh Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs. Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.

But the left-hander fell in a familiar manner - trying to pull a bouncer outside the off stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room with a well-directed short-pitched delivery.

Meanwhile, according to news agency PTI, Sri Lankan cricketer Vishen Halambage and senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have been sanctioned on separate counts by the SLC-appointed match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash due to their conduct during the tri-nation A series game versus India.

As per sources, Dickwella, who actually stopped the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Halambage fracas from getting ugly, was sanctioned for excessive appealing.

Halambage was sanctioned for his provocative comments towards Indian batters after a Super Over win, which led to an almost physical confrontation with the 15-year-old Indian superstar.

Sooryavanshi was forced to push Halambage, who had come very close to him during their heated argument.

The quantum of sanctions hasn't been known.

There was no confirmation whether Indian players, including Sooryavanshi and his skipper Tilak Varma, who had a long argument with on-field umpires insisting they conduct a Super Over under fading lights, were just let off with warnings or handed official sanctions.

The incident happened when India were left to chase 17 in the Super Over after both teams were tied on identical scores of 265 each.

India managed only nine runs, and Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Sri Lankan slinger Kugathas Mathulan, could manage only six runs.

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