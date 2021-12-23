Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan feels that living in a bio-bubble was like being in jail. Shakib has skipped Bangladesh's upcoming Test series against New Zealand that begins on January 1. He cited family reasons, and although it created a bit of controversy, ultimately the BCB granted him leave.

"It was like life in a jail. It is not like the players roam around a lot during a series. But when you will know it mentally that you can't go out even if you want to, that's where the problem lies. New Zealand didn't even send their U-19 team to the World Cup, thinking about mental health. Coronavirus isn't going away easily," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.

"We have to find out a new way to survive this. I don't think bio-bubble and quarantine is the best way. When you can't meet your three little kids regularly, it becomes an unhealthy situation. It affects their growing up," he added.

Shakib further cited doubts over his future in Test cricket and even said that he might stop playing T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"I know which format to give importance or preference. The time has come for me to think about Test cricket. This is the fact: whether I will play Tests or not. And even if I do, how I will play the format. I also need to consider if I need to participate in ODIs where no points are at stake. I don't have any other option," said Shakib.

"I am not saying I will retire from Tests. It might even happen that I stop playing T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup. I can play Tests and ODIs. But playing three formats is almost close to impossible. Playing two Tests in 40-42 days is not fruitful. It encourages one to play selectively. I will definitely plan well with BCB and then go forward. It will be the smart thing to do. If it happens in January, I will know what I am doing for the rest of the year," he added.