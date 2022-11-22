Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has finally revealed how he ended up breaking his leg, which eventually ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series against England. He has also said that it is unlikely that he would get fit in time for the Test series against India, set to go ahead in February next year. It is not known for how long Maxwell will be on the sidelines after he broke his leg when a friend fell on it during a 50th birthday party in November.

"One of my mates, who was also one of my schoolteachers, we were laughing about something and I pretended to chase him off somewhere. I reckon we both took about three or four steps out there, and both slipped at the same time. I just got my foot stuck a little bit, and he fell, unfortunately at a really bad angle and landed straight on my leg," Maxwell said while speaking to Cricket Australia's Unplayable Podcast.

"It just snapped. I heard and felt every part of it. It was pretty painful. I was screaming a bit and he was like, 'please tell me you're joking, please tell me you're joking'," he added.

Maxwell also narrated how he felt after he broke his leg, and he talked about how he was in sheer "agony".

"I probably didn't sleep for two days while I was in agony. It was a pretty horrible couple of days. My wife was unbelievable through it all. I shattered my fibula. So that one I think was the first snap I heard. It was snapped in half, but it also shattered through the bone," said Maxwell.

Talking about the Test series against India, Maxwell said: "There's a time limit on when they're going to announce that squad to India and to be fair, there's a high chance that I won't make it. They're obviously going have to see me playing cricket and they're obviously going to have to take a big risk if they do take me."

"But I think that's probably why I don't want to sort of set any dates or timelines of when I can get back. I would dearly love to be okay for that but I'm a slave to how my body recovers and how quickly I can I suppose get the strength back into it and then get back playing cricket again," he stated further.

