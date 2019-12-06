 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Irfan Pathan's Veiled Dig At Ex-Pakistan Cricketer For Jasprit Bumrah "Baby Bowler" Comment

Updated: 06 December 2019 11:31 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Irfan Pathan didn't seem to take too kindly to Abdul Razzaq calling Jasprit Bumrah "a baby bowler".

Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan asked fans to ignore what he deemed as "unnecessary over the top statements". © AFP

Abdul Razzaq created a social media storm when he called India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah "a baby bowler". The backlash from Indian fans on various social media platforms was severe, as they savagely trolled the former Pakistan all-rounder for his remarks. On Thursday, it was the turn of former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who took to Twitter and directed a veiled dig at Abdul Razzaq. Pathan, without mentioning Razzaq's name in his post, asked fans to ignore what he deemed as "unnecessary over the top statements".

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, in an interview to cricketpakistan.com.pk, had said that he had faced great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so for him Jasprit Bumrah was a "baby bowler".

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," said the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Razzaq played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan. His batting average was less than 30 across formats. Razzaq, however, was a mainstay in the ODIs for Pakistan during his days and scored 5080 runs with the high score of 112.

Despite being away from the game for over three months, Bumrah still holds the top spot in ICC's ODI Bowlers Rankings. Bumrah, who last played an international fixture in August, is currently recovering from an injury which he sustained while playing in the West Indies.

In his last international appearance, the fast bowler wreaked havoc on the West Indies batsmen and claimed his maiden hat-trick in Test cricket during the second Test of the two-match series, which India won 2-0.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun said last month that he was hopeful that Bumrah would be back in the team for the New Zealand Test series scheduled to take place in February-March next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Irfan Khan Pathan Irfan Pathan Abdul Razzaq Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Irfan Pathan indirectly takes a dig at Abdul Razzaq
  • Abdul Razzaq had called Jasprit Bumrah "a baby bowler"
  • Irfan Pathan asked fans to ignore "unnecessary over the top statements"
Related Articles
"Hint Of Mahendra Singh Dhoni In His Captaincy", Irfan Pathan Lauds Mahmudullah
"Hint Of Mahendra Singh Dhoni In His Captaincy", Irfan Pathan Lauds Mahmudullah
"Ye Pathan K Hath Hai Thakur", Rashid Khan
"Ye Pathan K Hath Hai Thakur", Rashid Khan's Hilarious Response To Yusuf Pathan's Stunning Catch
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir's Description Of Being Cake Plastered By Former Teammates Wins Internet. Watch
Irfan Pathan Set To Make Acting Debut In Tamil Movie Starring Vikram
Irfan Pathan Set To Make Acting Debut In Tamil Movie Starring Vikram
Gautam Gambhir Turns 38, Heartwarming Wishes Flood Social Media
Gautam Gambhir Turns 38, Heartwarming Wishes Flood Social Media
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.