Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan is quite active on social media, where he keeps his fans informed about his life. On Thursday, the former India all-rounder shared a short clip of his son, Imran, on Instagram. In the video, the young Pathan can be seen enjoying the attention of his father. "Different shades of @imrankpathan_official," Irfan captioned the post and even tagged his son. The clip was a hit on the photo-sharing platform and garnered more than 47,000 'likes'. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also liked the video and even left a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Irfan has represented India in 29 Test matches and picked 100 wickets. He has scored 1,105 runs in the longest format of the game, in which he has a century and five fifties. He made his Test debut against Australia in 2003 at Adelaide and picked just one wicket. He played his last Test match for India in 2008 against South Africa in Ahmadabad.

Irfan made his One-day International (ODI) debut in 2004 against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in 2012. He played 120 ODI games and picked up 173 wickets.

He was also part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership.