Irfan Pathan, Sacked As Captain After Just 2 Matches, Has A Message For His Boss

Irfan Pathan's hopes of making a comeback into the national team suffered a major setback after he was sacked as captain of the Baroda Ranji team after two rounds and then dropped from the 15-man squad for the third match against Tripura. Baroda, currently at the bottom of Group C, will now be led by all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Irfan, who has picked up just two wickets in the tournament so far, has also been dropped from the 15-man squad for their third game, against Tripura. The decision to sack Irfan comes as a surprise especially since he scored 80 in the opening round against Madhya Pradesh and picked up a wicket in both the games.

The all-rounder took to Twitter to express his disappointment. "Not wishing Good Morning & not being a YES man to ur boss can go against u...but don't bother,keep doing ur work," he tweeted.

The 33-year-old found plenty of support after his unceremonious ouster.

Irfan, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2003 at the Adelaide Oval where he dismissed Matthew Hayden as his maiden scalp, last played a Test match in 2008 against South Africa.

Irfan played his last ODI and Test in 2012 and 2008 respectively.

The left-arm pacer, who is known for his hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi, admitted in a recent interview that time was running out fast for him to make a comeback into the Indian team