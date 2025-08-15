Irfan Pathan scripted history by taking a hat-trick in the first over of the Test match against Pakistan back in 2006 in Karachi. It was a feat that grabbed all the headlines and his brilliant achievement is still talked about among cricket fans. However, the former Indian cricket team all-rounder revealed that it is not one of the favourite memories from his playing career. Pathan believes that fans are excited by the feat as he dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yusuf with a stunning display of swing bowling. However, he believes that his fondest memories are from matches where India emerged victorious.

"That hat-trick against Pakistan is not among my favourite memories. I don't talk about it much. I talk about the T20 World Cup final happily. In 2004, at the age of 19, I took three wickets in the series decider in Pakistan. I talk about that match happily. I went to Australia and won the 'Player of the Match' in the Perth Test. I talk about that match happily too. This is because we won that match," said Pathan in the 'Guest in the Newsroom' show as per Lallantop.com.

"It is more fun to talk about one's own contribution when we have won that match. We did not win the match in which he took the hat-trick. I think people like that. They send me videos of this hat-trick. There were more than 20 thousand runs in those three wickets. The way the ball swung there is very pleasing to the eyes of the fans. That is why fans like that spell," Pathan added.

Following India's brilliant series draw against England, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was slightly critical of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the series, saying that the world number one Test bowler did not live up to the expectations as he played in three matches, and India did not win any of them.

Bumrah could only play just three Tests of the 5-match series due to workload management. He was coming into the series after taking 18 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Mumbai Indians (MI). After sustaining a stress fracture in his back during a record-breaking 32 wicket Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah used the IPL as a tool to prepare himself for international cricket after an injury layoff.

During the India-England Test series, he emerged as India's second-highest wicket-taker and overall joint-fourth-highest, with 14 scalps at an average of 26.00 and best figures of 5/74. He took two five-wicket hauls in the series. A surprising aspect was his lack of success with the new ball.

(With ANI inputs)