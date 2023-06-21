Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Ireland vs Scotland Live: After a shock defeat against Oman, Ireland look to bounce back against Scotland.
Ireland lost their opening World Cup qualifier match to Oman© Twitter
The race for the Super Sixes stage of the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifiers heats up as Ireland take on Scotland in the 7th match of the competition in Bulawayo. Ireland didn't get off to the finest of starts in their opening Group B match, losing to Oman. They would be keen to make amends in their second match against Scotland who will be playing their first match. Another defeat for Ireland would put their qualification hopes in real jeopardy. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates of the Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match from Bulawayo:
On the other hand, Scotland will be starting their campaign today and will want to mark this first game with a win against an unconfident Irish side. Richie Berrington has become one of the most essential run-getters for his side and George Munsey has contributed decently well recently. The bowling department would rest on the broad shoulders of Mark Watt. An exciting contest between these two strong contenders awaits us. Which team will you be backing as we close in on the start of the game? Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Ireland has started off with a massive blow as they lost to Oman in their first game. Harry Tector was the only batter who showed some fight for them while others got off to decent starts but could not capitalize and as a result, they posted a below-par total. The Irish team would be itching to get off the mark and get points on the board as in a tournament like this, one can not afford to lose their first two games. Their batting needs to improve drastically and their bowling too has to show discipline if they are to bounce back with a positive result.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of match number 7 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers as the hunt for the last two spots in the 2023 Cricket World Cup heats up. In this fixture, Ireland will take on Scotland at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. While Scotland will be eager to begin their qualification dreams with a win, Ireland has their work cut out after losing their opening game. We will see two teams with fierce rivalry lock horns in what is expected to be an enticing fixture.
The ICC Qualifiers are up and running and we have a mouth-watering encounter in front of us as Ireland takes on Scotland in match no. 7 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Ireland has had a really rough start to the campaign as they lost to an Associate Nation in Oman in their first game. They need to tighten up their seat belts and get a victory here if they are to bounce back and rub off the massive upset handed to them. The batting unit misfired for the Irish side while the bowlers had an off-day too in the previous game and a lot more positive would be expected of them in this game against a strong Scotland side. Scotland on the other hand will play their first game of the campaign and would be looking to start off with a victory. The Scottish side would be dependent heavily on Richie Berrington and George Munsey to give them stability with the bat against the wounded Irish side. It is a sort of must-win for the Irish or else they will lag further behind other teams in their quest to play the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year in India. An exciting game awaits us with both the team hungry for a victory.