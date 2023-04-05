After restricting Ireland to a score of 214 runs in the first innings, Bangladesh got off to a poor start on Day 1 that saw them losing two wickets for just 34 runs by the time stumps were called. Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto were both sent packing by Ireland bowlers, who will arrive on the second day with plenty of confidence. Momimul Haque will hope to form a resolute partnership in the morning session when he will be joined by skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the middle. Surviving the first session in Dhaka will be key to Bangladesh's success. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates of the Day 2 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland in Dhaka: