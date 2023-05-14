IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has has been ruled out for around six weeks with a finger injury and will not be a part of the match. Bangladesh currently lead the three-match series 1-0. They won Friday's second match by three wickets, knocking off a target of 320 runs after the opening match of the series was rained off. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh, straight from County Ground in Chelmsford: