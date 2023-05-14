Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Live Cricket Score and Updates
IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the County Ground in Chelmsford
IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Live: Bangladesh take on Ireland in series finale© AFP
IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has has been ruled out for around six weeks with a finger injury and will not be a part of the match. Bangladesh currently lead the three-match series 1-0. They won Friday's second match by three wickets, knocking off a target of 320 runs after the opening match of the series was rained off. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh, straight from County Ground in Chelmsford:
It is now time for the final and third ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh. At the start of the series, Ireland needed to complete a clean sweep, if they were to qualify directly to play the World Cup in India later this year, although they are now forced to take the longer route to the World Cup with the first match being washed out. Now, it is Bangladesh that lead the series 1-0. Bangladesh were brilliant during the chase and did it with three balls to spare. It was a delayed start to the second ODI due to the rain and the game was reduced to 45 overs but still, these two teams managed to put up a solid show in extremely windy conditions. Harry Tector stole the limelight with the bat in hand, with his knock of 140 runs. Although, it was the seventh-wicket stand that got them over 300. Ireland would be hoping that their openers could step up this time around and set a solid platform. They certainly have the depth to hurt the opposition. Bangladesh, on the flip side, look like a solid unit, with their incredible mixture of experience and youth. Mushfiqur Rahim turned back the clock and got his side over the finishing line. Bangladesh would be hoping to go back home with a trophy with yet another win in the final outing, while Ireland will be coming all guns blazing, in the hope to level the series. Who are you backing?