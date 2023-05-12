Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Chelmsford
IRE vs BAN, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Ireland take on Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Chelmsford Cricket Club
IRE vs BAN Live: The first ODI ended without a result after rain played spoilsport.© Twitter
IRE vs BAN, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Ireland take on Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Chelmsford Cricket Club. The first ODI ended without a result after rain played spoilsport on Tuesday. Led by Mushfiqur Rahim's 61 and Najmul Hossain Shanto's 44, Bangladesh posted 246 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, Ireland were 65 for 3 in 16.3 overs when rain forced the match to be called off. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd ODI, Ireland and Bangladesh in England, 3 ODI Series, 2023, May 12, 2023
Match Delayed
IRE
BAN
The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
% chance to win
BAN 58%
IRE 42%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.