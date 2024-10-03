Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik completely supported IPL governing body's decision to allow MS Dhoni to play as an 'uncapped' cricketer in the upcoming season. According to the new retention rules, any player who has not played for India in the past five years will be considered 'uncapped' and can be retained for a significantly lower price. That is good news for Chennai Super Kings who are likely to use this rule to retain former captain MS Dhoni and Karthik believes that this rule was made "only for one man".

"Everybody talks about it. This rule is made for one man and I am for it through and through. This man has been such a major part of what this IPL has been about. If everybody is in a happy place - be it BCCI, be it any of the teams, be it how the league has performed over the years and how it has kept players so happy over the last 15-18 years, this man has played a major role," he told Cricbuzz.

"You can ask any TV broadcaster and you will get the answer that when this man steps on the field, the ratings go up. This is a fact. If you are going to do something that is going to help the league, why not? You don't want to bend and break the rules, but if it's a fair one, where all teams have been informed and they all feel it's fair, let's go ahead. Why not? He is a special cricketer," he added.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he last played for India in July 2019. His final game was against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final that India lost.

“A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only,” an IPL Statement said.