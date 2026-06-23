Rishabh Pant, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore two seasons ago, has taken a significant pay cut to return home to Delhi Capitals. Pant, who stepped down as LSG captain after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, has rejoined DC in a blockbuster trade deal that saw spinner Kuldeep Yadav move in the opposite direction. According to an official release issued by the IPL, Pant will earn Rs 15 crore per season at Delhi, whilst Kuldeep has joined LSG on a contract worth Rs 13.50 crore.

Named captain of the Lucknow franchise ahead of the 2025 season, Pant endured a difficult two-year stint with the team. Across the 2025 and 2026 editions, he managed just 269 and 312 runs respectively. From opening the batting to playing as a finisher, the left-hander was utilised in various roles across the order but ultimately struggled to justify his historic price tag.

Pant began his IPL career with the Delhi franchise in 2016 and became a central figure in the team until his departure in 2024. He made a total of 111 appearances for the franchise, the most by any player in DC history. As the definitive face of the franchise for nearly a decade, he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

Announcement



Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL.



Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore.



More Details https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Kuldeep moves to LSG after a highly successful five-season spell with Delhi Capitals. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist-spinner has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches, establishing himself as one of the tournament's premier wicket-taking options. One of India's frontline white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep will join LSG at his existing valuation of INR 13.50 crore.

Confirming the swap deal with Delhi and Lucknow, an IPL media release said: "Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set for a return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), following one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history."

Kuldeep earned Rs 13.25 at the Delhi Capitals. The move to Lucknow sees him earning a marginally better annual salary.

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