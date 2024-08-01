A foreign player pulling out of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season after the auction is a headache for the respective franchise he belongs to. The franchises put a lot of effort in assembling the team, hence it is quite understandable that a withdrawl of any important player affects the balance of the team. A lot of star overseas players, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra archer and Jason Roy, have pulled out of an IPL edition in the past. While some had justifiable reasons to do that, others failed to provide a valid account of their absence.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the franchises have suggested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take action against such foreign players who pull out of the event without valid reasons. Some franchises even suggested the Board to ban such players from the event.

"In their one-on-one meetings with the BCCI CEO recently, franchises officials have sought actions against truant players who have withdrawn without valid reasons, with some even suggesting bans for these unreliable players," said the report.

Meanwhile, a PTI report stated that the purse value of franchises is likely to be increased between 20 and 25 per cent.

"I think that (increase of purse) is happening for sure. The standard increase should be anywhere between 20 to 25 percent and hence anything in the range of Rs 120 crore to 125 crore will be a fair deal. Most franchises would agree to it," a senior official of one of the IPL franchises told the agency on conditions of anonymity.

However, the bigger issue is the player retention where it could be difficult to reach a common ground as most teams have different requirements.

Currently, IPL allows four retention per year with three being Indians and one overseas. It is believed that most teams want retention to be between five to six.

(With PTI Inputs)