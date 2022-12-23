IPL Auction 2023 Live: Sam Curran became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auction as he was bought for Rs 18.5 crore by Punjab Kings. Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore. Ben Stokes was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings, Harry Brook became attracted a lot of interest from three franchises and eventually was sold for Rs 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mayank Agarwal was also bagged by SRH for Rs 8.25 crore. Kane Williamson was the first player to be sold for Rs 2 crore to Gujarat Titans. Ajinkya Rahane went for his base price of Rs 50 lakh to CSK. Joe Root and Rilee Rossouw went unsold in the first set.

The full list of players that are to be auctioned can be found here

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players in IPL 2023 Auction

1) Kane Williamson - sold to Gujarat Lions Rs 2 crore

2) Harry Brook - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 13.25 crore

3) Mayank Agarwal - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 8.25 crore

4) Ajinkya Rahane -sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 lakh

5) Joe Root - Unsold

6) Rilee Rossouw - Unsold

7) Shakib al Hasan- Unsold

8) Sam Curran - sold to Punjab Kings Rs 18.50 crore

9) Odean Smith - sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh

10) Sikandar Raza - sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh

11) Jason Holder - sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore

12) Cameron Green - sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore

13) Ben Stokes -

