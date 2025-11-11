Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season having finally tasted glory. The franchise ended their 18-year wait for the title in 2025, as Virat Kohli got to hold the IPL trophy at long last. As a result - unlike several years in the past - RCB are unlikely to make many changes to their roster ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. That being said, a few of their high-profile purchases did not enjoy the best of seasons in 2025 and could be released, which would give the Rajat Patidar-led franchise some budget to play with in the auction.

The biggest name under the scanner is English all-rounder Liam Livingstone. The powerhitter, bought for Rs 8.75 crore, managed only 112 runs at an average of just 16 in IPL 2025.

With RCB boasting in-form Australian Tim David, wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, the powerful Romario Shepherd, the emerging Jacob Bethell and the ever-reliable Krunal Pandya as middle order options, Livingstone could be let go due to his hefty price tag.

RCB's other potential big-money releases could come in the pace-bowling department. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped a combined 39 wickets for the franchise in 2025, and their form, experience and guile should be enough to see them retained.

However, Indian pacers Rasikh Salam Dar and Yash Dayal may be players RCB can let go.

Dayal's form tapered off towards the latter stages of IPL 2025. The 27-year-old has also been involved in controversy off the field, having been accused by a woman of exploitation in the pretext of marriage.

Rasikh, on the other hand, featured only twice for RCB in IPL 2025, despite being purchased for Rs 6 crore. The highest-paid uncapped Indian of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rasikh could get released after failing to make an impact for RCB.

If RCB are to release all three of Livingstone, Dayal and Rasikh, it would free up a total of Rs 19.75 crore for them to spend in the mini-auction.

RCB are unlikely to tinker with their top-order. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt formed a successful opening partnership, Rajat Patidar captained the team to the coveted first title, and Devdutt Padikkal shone at No. 3.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Probable Retained Players: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage.

RCB's Probable Released Players: Liam Livingstone, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam Dar, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.