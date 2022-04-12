Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has 6,389 runs to his credit. The maverick batter had also scored more than 950 runs in the 2016 edition of the tournament and on his day, he can single-handedly win any game for his team. Heading into the clash against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli is on the cusp of achieving a massive achievement against the Ravindra Jadeja-led franchise.

Kohli is just 52 runs away from scoring 1,000 runs against CSK in the cash-rich league and if he achieves the feat, then he will become only the second batter to score 1,000 runs against a single opposition in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma is the only batter who has more than 1,000 runs against a single franchise -- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB are currently at the third spot in the IPL points table with 6 points from four games. Meanwhile, CSK are at the bottom with four losses from four games.

Kohli had returned back to form in the last game against Mumbai Indians as he scored 48 runs.

He was looking set to score a half-century but he was dismissed in the penultimate over by Dewald Brevis.

RCB had outclassed Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday and the side will now look to continue with their winning momentum.

Ahead of the clash against CSK, RCB received a massive boost as Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff were deemed available.

On the other hand, CSK will look to gain some momentum to salvage their ongoing IPL 2022 season.