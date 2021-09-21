Punjab Kings (PBKS) will resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign, when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. IPL 2021 was postponed midway in May due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the IPL bio-secure bubble. Before the season was postponed, the KL Rahul-led side were sixth on the IPL points table with six points from eight games (three wins and five defeats). Meanwhile, Rajasthan were fifth in the table with six points from seven fixtures (three wins and four defeats). Both teams, however, dropped down a place after KKR's emphatic win over RCB on Monday in Dubai.

Ahead of their upcoming match, Punjab have had to do make plenty of team changes with Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Dawid Malan pulling out of the remaining fixtures. They have been replaced by Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will be without Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Andrew Tye for the upcoming fixtures. The Sanju Samson-led side have roped in Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas and Tabriaz Shamsi as replacements.

Where will the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, September 21.

What time will the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match begin?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)