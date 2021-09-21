Delhi Capitals resume their IPL 2021 campaign on September 22 with a clash against SunRisers Hyderabad. Apart from the fact that DC already have 12 points in their kitty from 8 matches, the return of middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer from injury is a huge boost to the team's chances of making it to the play-off stage yet again.

DC's South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who won the Purple Cap last season after picking up 30 wickets, feels Iyer's return will help the team's balance.

"It's awesome to have Shreyas back. He's a phenomenal batter and an integral part of our team. He's good for the balance of the team. I'm sure he's itching to play. He seems to be in good spirits and he seems to be hitting the ball well," the fast bowler was quoted as saying in an official DC release.

Rabada exuded confidence ahead of the start of the UAE leg and felt that the team's performance in the first half holds them in good stead for making the play-offs yet again.

"I think the guys are in a good space as we have been playing some cricket since the first half of the tournament. That's a positive for the team. It's also nice to start the second half of the season being on top of the table. However, we still have a lot of work to do. We've given ourselves a good chance to qualify for the Playoffs and earn a spot in the final," Rabada said.

Delhi Capitals are currently on the second spot in the IPL points table.