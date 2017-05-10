 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

IPL 2017: BCCI Administrators Invite Shashank Manohar For Final In Hyderabad

Updated: 10 May 2017 19:17 IST

Shashank Manohar will continue as ICC Chairman for the full term.

IPL 2017: BCCI Administrators Invite Shashank Manohar For Final In Hyderabad
CoA has invited ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar to attend the IPL 10 final. © AFP

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has invited International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar to attend the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, scheduled for Hyderabad on May 21. The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have been at odds in the recent past over the issues of revenue and administrative changes in the world body that have affected the Indian cricket board adversely. This move by the CoA can be seen as an effort to create an amicable platform for the two bodies to discuss the issues.

"The invitation has gone to Manohar on Tuesday. This is a good opportunity for the board officials to sit across the table and sort out all the differences with ICC in terms of finance and governance models," the Times of India quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The BCCI office-bearers were extremely upset by the manner in which their share in the ICC revenues was slashed almost to half at the ICC meeting in Dubai on April 27.

Things had come to such as pass that the BCCI was considering not sending a team to the ICC Champions Trophy, beginning in the UK from June 1.

However, the CoA put its foot down decisively and directed the board to name a squad without any delay and the subsequent Special General Meeting (SGM) of the BCCI on May 7 also ratified the decision.

Topics : International Cricket Council Board of Control for Cricket in India Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shashank Manohar will continue as ICC Chairman for the full term
  • Manohar had stepped down from the position in March this year.
  • IPL 10 final will be held at Hyderabad
Related Articles
Anil Kumble's New Contract To Be Discussed Post ICC Champions Trophy
Anil Kumble's New Contract To Be Discussed Post ICC Champions Trophy
Shashank Manohar To Complete Term As ICC Chairman
Shashank Manohar To Complete Term As ICC Chairman
Jhulan Goswami Becomes Highest ODI Wicket-taker In Women's Cricket
Jhulan Goswami Becomes Highest ODI Wicket-taker In Women's Cricket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.