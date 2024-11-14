Rinku Singh's life changed when he hit Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal for fice sixes in an over in an IPL 2023 match. He was recently retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 13 crore. The power-hitter, whose five sixes against Yash Dayal lofted him to international fame, was the top retainee of the side. After the IPL retentions were announced, several reports and social media users have claimed that Rinku has bought luxurious bungalow in The Golden Estate located in Ozone City, Aligarh. According to some, it's a 500 square yard house and costs Rs 3.5 crore.

Now, Rinku has himself given a Tour of the house which has a rooftop bar, private pool and a special space where the bat with which he hit those five sixes has been displayed.

Rinku Singh's journey is one of hard work, resilience, and unwavering dedication. Born and raised in a humble family in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Singh faced significant financial hardships in his early years. Despite these challenges, his passion for cricket and his determination to support his family led him to pursue the sport professionally. Starting from the bottom, Singh rose through the ranks to become a key player for KKR, known for his fearless batting and exceptional finishing abilities.

In the 2023 IPL season, Singh's remarkable feat of hitting five consecutive sixths in a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans brought him nationwide fame. This incredible performance didn't just solidify his place in KKR but also earned him immense admiration and respect from cricket fans around the country. With his recent contract renewal for an impressive sum, Singh decided to invest in his dream home in his hometown, a symbol of his achievements and gratitude toward Aligarh.

With ANI inputs