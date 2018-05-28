Injured Wriddhiman Saha A Doubt For India vs Afghanistan Test

Wriddhiman Saha's participation in the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test has been thrown into doubt after the Indian wicketkeeper suffered a thumb injury during SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Saha's injury will be assessed by a specialist doctor and the BCCI medical team who will then recommend a future course of action. "To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," a BCCI media statement read.

Saha is the only recognised wicketkeeper in India's squad for the five-day affair in Bengaluru starting June 14. If the Bengal keeper fails to recover in time for the game, Dinesh Karthik or Parthiv Patel might get a call up.

Saha, 33, had a poor IPL managing just 122 runs in 10 innings at an average of 15.25. Behind the stumps also, the otherwise highly-rated keeper looked shaky at times, dropping a few catches during the course of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

Saha had to return home from South Africa as well due to an injury he picked up during the first Test at Cape Town.

After the Afghanistan Test, India's next five-day assignment will be during the all-important tour of England, where the Virat Kohli-led team will play five Tests.

(With IANS Inputs)