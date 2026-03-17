Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Prashant Veer revealed a unique piece of advice he received from MS Dhoni during their first meeting. Veer was bought for Rs 14.2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction following an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. During an event in Chennai, Veer revealed that Dhoni's first advice to him was about not spending a huge amount of money and focusing on savings. "Right now, we haven't spoken much about cricket. He told me to save my money and not spend it unnecessarily," Veer told Sportstar.

Earlier, Sanju Samson said on Monday that he is keen to pick up a few lessons from the legendary "Captain Cool" MS Dhoni when he links up with the former India skipper at Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Having spent a majority of his IPL career at Rajasthan Royals, the India wicketkeeper-batter will turn out in CSK colours when the two teams face off in their tournament opener in Guwahati on March 30.

"I have spoken to Mahi bhai (Dhoni) over the phone and interacted with him, but playing with him as part of a team will be great. I see it as an opportunity to learn from him," Samson told reporters.

While it would technically be a home game for Rajasthan Royals, the IPL champions in 2008, Samson said that being in the opposition camp would bring a different set of emotions, though the 31-year-old insisted he would not allow sentiment to dictate his approach on the field.

"(I am) looking forward to playing for CSK, I feel grateful for the love and attention I have been getting from fans," he said.

"This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket," Samson added.

(With PTI inputs)