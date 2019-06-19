 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Indra Nooyi Urges Fans To Watch ''Special'' ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final

Updated: 19 June 2019 14:06 IST

The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and the semi-finals and final of the tournament will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) respectively.

Indra Nooyi Urges Fans To Watch
Indra Nooyi,was appointed to the ICC board as its first independent female director in 2018. © AFP

International Cricket Council (ICC) director Indra Nooyi has urged cricket fans to come in large number to watch the ICC Women''s T20 World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on the International Women''s Day -- March 8 -- next year.

The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and the semi-finals and final of the tournament will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) respectively.

"If you're not here at the MCG on 8th March 2020, watching the Women's Final, you're missing something incredibly special because it's going to be a major turning point for women''s sport," ICC quoted Nooyi, as saying.

Elated Nooyi even issued a call to all the cricket fans and said, "We're going to bring all of the fans of cricket and women's sports together here to say, ''let's celebrate women, let's celebrate the game of cricket, let's celebrate the finals.'' So I''d actually issue a call to all people interested in women''s sports and cricket in particular, ''Make sure you buy your tickets, now!"

Nooyi, the former Chair and CEO of PepsiCo, was appointed to the ICC board as its first independent female director in 2018.

The current attendance record for a women's sporting fixture is 90,185 but Nooyi is setting her sights to break the record as she encouraged people to watch the ''most aspirational event''.

"Families would be out here, women would be out here, a lot of young people would be out here, because they're going to look and say, ''I too can be that person on the field. I too can achieve greatness.'' I think it's the most aspirational event on March 8th and I want to be sitting there with tears rolling down my eyes saying, ''We made it!" she said.

ICC Women''s T20 World Cup will commence from 21 February 2020, when the hosts Australia will compete with India.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne Cricket Ground International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC Women''s T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia.
  • The current attendance record for a women's sporting fixture is 90,185.
  • ICC Women's T20 World Cup will commence from 21 February 2020.
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Factoring In Reserve Days Could Be Logistical Nightmare, Says ICC
World Cup 2019: Factoring In Reserve Days Could Be Logistical Nightmare, Says ICC
ICC Won
ICC Won't Change Bails Despite World Cup 2019 Wicket Problems
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Removes Insignia From Wicketkeeping Gloves
World Cup Opening Ceremony 2019 Highlights: Vivid World Cup Party Concludes After England
World Cup Opening Ceremony 2019 Highlights: Vivid World Cup Party Concludes After England's 60-Second Challenge Win
India
India's GS Lakshmi Becomes First Female ICC Match Referee
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.