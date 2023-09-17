India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. While the Rohit Sharma-led finished at the top spot in the Super 4 table with 4 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +1.753, Sri Lanka entered the final after a second spot finish, 4 points and an NRR of -0.141. India suffered a shock six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last match of the Super 4 stage, while Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan with a two-wicket win (DLS method) to set up a summit clash with the seven-time Asia Cup champions, the most successful team in the tournament history.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka -

Rohit Sharma: The captain has scored three half-centuries in his past four innings in the tournament. Rohit, the batter, is looking more confident at the crease now. In terms of captaincy, he has been on the money with his bowling changes and field placements, more often than not.

Shubman Gill: He is the top-scorer in the tournament with 275 runs to his name across five matches at an average of 68.75. Gill enters the final on the back of a sensational 121 against Bangladesh in India's last Super 4 match.

Virat Kohli: The right-handed batter has looked good in the tournament in one of the three innings. While Kohli scored 122 not out against Pakistan, he returned single-digit scores in the rest two innings.

KL Rahul:The batter has scored some crucial runs for India in the Asia Cup 2023 so far. He scored a century (111 not out) against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.

Ishan Kishan:The southpaw started his Asia Cup 2023 campaign with an 82-run knock against Pakistan, but in the next two innings, he could score only 38 runs. Kishan must be eyeing to make a comeback with the bat.

Hardik Pandya:The all-rounder has scored 92 runs across the two innings he has batted in the tournament and has also scalped a total of three wickets. He is a key player for India as he can play quickfire knocks and can also provide crucial breakthroughs.

Ravindra Jadeja: With the ball, the left-arm spinner has been impressive, taking a total of 6 wickets. However, batting has been an area of concern for him. Jadeja has looked off-colour with the bat.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner is in sublime form. Kuldeep has taken 9 wickets in the last two matches for India. In the spin-friendly pitch of Colombo in final, his performance is definitely going to have a big say in the match.

Shardul Thakur: The all-rounder has failed to perform with the bat but he has been right on the money with the ball in hand. Shardul provides crucial breakthroughs to India. He has claimed a total of 5 wickets in the last three matches.

Japrit Bumrah:The star pacer will be back in the team for the final after being rested in India's last Super 4 match. Bumrah seems to be back in his groove. The fact that his performance is not dependent on the surface makes Bumrah one of the best bowlers in the world.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm pacer has established himself as one of the premium bowlers in the Indian attack. From providing important wickets to bowling tight overs, Siraj is adept in doing it all.