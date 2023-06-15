The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the World Test Championship schedule for the third cycle (2023 - 25) of the event, beginning from the Ashes contest between hosts England and Australia this month. The Indian cricket team, who finished as the runners-up on the last two occasions of the event, face a still away challenge against teams like Australia, West Indies, and South Africa in this cycle.

As for the format, all 9 teams have been scheduled to play against a total of 6 teams, with three series being conducted at home and three away.

India's Matches in WTC 2023-25:

2 Tests in West Indies - July 2023 to August 2023

2 Tests in South Africa - December 2023 to January 2024

2 Tests vs Bangladesh - September 2024 to October 2024

5 Tests vs England - January 2024 to February 2024

3 Tests vs New Zealand - October 2024 to November 2024

2 Tests in Australia - November 2024 to January 2025

ICC's General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan said that the WTC has been great in enhancing interest in Test cricket.

Wasim Khan: "The third edition of the ICC World Test Championship begins on Friday with another highly anticipated series between England and Australia.

"This championship has invigorated Test match cricket, bringing context for players and fans, and a high level of competitiveness as teams battle it out to be crowned World Test Champions at the end of the two-year cycle.

England have been scheduled to feature in the maximum number of Test matches during the WTC cycle with 21, while Australia (19) and India (19) will feature in regular five-day assignments.