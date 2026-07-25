India's Likely Playing XI vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: India looks to clinch the three-match series as they take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I encounter in Harare on Saturday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a fiery half-century as India won the first T20I match by 7 wickets. Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav also excelled with the ball, taking two wickets each while conceding fewer than 20 runs in their 4 overs. However, it was a disappointing outing for Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed for just 1. Ahead of the second T20I match, the Indian team management faces a tough selection decision.

Sooryavanshi is expected to open the batting, and Indian cricket team fans will be hoping that the 15-year-old sensation will be able to repeat his heroics. However, Prabhsimran Singh could replace Abhishek Sharma in the team. This will allow India to go with a left-right combination and will also add a right-handed batter to a predominantly left-handed lineup.

Ishan Kishan is expected to retain his position at No. 3, with skipper Shreyas Iyer coming in to bat at No. 4. Both batters got brilliant starts in the first T20I and will be looking to post a big score.

Coming to the middle order, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube are expected to play for India.

In the bowling department, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav are expected to be the fast-bowling options, while Ravi Bishnoi will most likely be the only specialist spinner. India went with just five bowling options in the first T20I, and they are expected not to change that team composition.

India's likely playing XI for the second T20I against Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

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