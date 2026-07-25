Mayank Yadav made quite the impression on his return to international cricket, picking up two wickets and conceding just 18 runs in his four overs in India's first T20I against Zimbabwe. The 24-year-old speedster was a surprise inclusion in the India squad after not impressing in IPL 2026, but silenced critics with an excellent performance. Mayank had played just four games for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the recent IPL, failing to pick up a single wicket. Veteran India cricketer Hanuma Vihari suggested that Mayank should switch teams in order to get more gametime.

"These guys should get more opportunities in the IPL. For example, Mayank Yadav missed out last season because there were also Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan in LSG, so you can miss out. If he moves out of LSG, he will get more chances and can play consistently," Vihari said, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Mayank Yadav has battled a number of injuries over the last few years, during which LSG has provided him support in his recovery off the field. Vihari acknowledged that this factor could make it difficult for Mayank to quit the franchise.

"But one thing about LSG is that they retained him even if he was not able to play all games, took care of his surgery and have groomed him, so definitely the loyalty factor will be there," he said.

In the first T20I against Zimbabwe, Mayank picked up a wicket on his very first ball, dismissing Brian Bennett. In his third over, he doubled his wicket-tally by getting Ben Curran out.

"So these two years, it was a long, long time, eagerly waiting to play again in Blues. I think today when I took a wicket in the very first ball, it summarised everything from two years, so it feels great now. It was very tough, but at the same time, what I feel, it was very important for me also," Mayank said, reflecting on his comeback, in a video posted by the BCCI.

The speedster holds one of the fastest deliveries in IPL history, clocking 156.7 kmph during IPL 2024.

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