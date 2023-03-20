The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ended on Saturday with Lahore Qalandars emerging as the winners. The Shaheen Afridi-led side defeated Multan Sultans by 1 run in a thrilling summit clash. Opting to bat first, the Qalandars posted a huge total of 200/6 in 20 overs with Abdullah Shafique smashing 65 off 40 balls and Shaheen playing a quick knock of 44* off just 15 balls. Later, the Sultans were restricted at 199/8 as the Qalandars lifted their second PSL title. As the thrilling T20 league of Pakistan is now over, the fans are gearing up for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which will kick-start from March 31.

IPL is regarded as the richest and the most loved T20 league in the world, due to it's massive fan-following and nail-biting action. However, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Najam Sethi has now come up with a shocking opinion regarding the two leagues and stated that PSL is a bigger success than IPL in terms of digital ratings.

"Let's talk about digital. PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have a 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting a rating of more than 11. So, it would be 18 or 20, when it completes," Sethi said in a press conference ahead of the PSL final.

"Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL's digital rating was 130 million and PSL's is more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan", he added.

Talking about IPL, the first match of the cash-rich league will be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.