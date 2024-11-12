The Indian men's blind cricket team is awaiting clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs for its participation in the 4th T20 World Cup for the Blind which will take place in Pakistan from November 22 to December 3. The decision taken by the BCCI to not send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 has reignited tensions between the two countries. The Indian blind cricket team has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports but without an official permission from the MEA, they may not take part in the World Cup.

India achieved a hat-trick of wins in the first three T20 World Cups organized by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, defeating Pakistan twice and Bangladesh once in 2022.

This year, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) will host the tournament.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), said, "Facing Pakistan again is an exciting challenge. Visually impaired cricketers deserve more opportunities, and we are determined to extend our winning streak. With three World Cup titles already under our belt, we are ready to make it four and hit another boundary."

The Indian men's cricket team for the blind, selected for the 4th T20 World Cup, includes 17 players from various states, categorized based on their level of visual impairment.

In the B1 Category (Totally Blind), the team features Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri (Andhra Pradesh), Debaraj Behera (Odisha), Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (Gujarat), Nilesh Yadav (Delhi), Sanjay Kumar Shah (Delhi), and Praveen Kumar Sharma (Haryana).

The B2 Category (Partially Blind - Vision upto 2 Meters) players are Venkateswara Rao Dunna (Andhra Pradesh), Pankaj Bhue (Odisha), Lokesha (Karnataka), Rambir Singh (Delhi), and Irfan Diwan (Delhi).

In the B3 Category (Partially Sighted - Vision upto 6 Meters), the team includes Durga Rao Tompaki (Andhra Pradesh), Sunil Ramesh (Karnataka), Sukhram Majhi (Odisha), Ravi Amiti (Andhra Pradesh), Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva (Gujarat), and Dhinagar Gopu (Pondicherry).

This diverse group represents a mix of experience and talent from across the country, united in their goal to compete at the World Cup.