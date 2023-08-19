Former India pacer Atul Wassan has said that getting an India cap has become "very easy" for players now. His statement comes after India decided to test their squad with certain changes. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with some other senior players were rested in two of the three ODIs against West Indies and were not included in the T20I series against the Caribbean side, their absence gave youngsters a chance to feature for the national team. India's tour to the West Indies saw the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India will now be playing against Ireland in a three-match T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading a team of youngsters on the tour. Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are among the new faces, who have been named in squad.

"The Indian cap has become very easy to get. We should watch that. I think good players should get a chance. There are so many teams in T10, T20, 50-over or etc. I think most players are getting a chance to play for the country," Wassan told India.com.

India pacer Bumrah will be making a return to international cricket after a gap of 11 months. He recently recovered from a back surgery.

"I think the back injury is such that the effort he will put in will be seen. If he is holding himself back, then he is increasing his career. If he gets the same intensity and gets injured again, then whatever he achieved with this action, this injury was bound to happen," Wassan said.

The former India pacer, however, believes that Bumrah would not be able to hit his peak again.

"If you reform yourself, you will be able to play better. I want him to come back, but I don't think that he will get to his peak as we have seen him," said Wassan.