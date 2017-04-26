 
Indian Cricket Board Loses Governance, Revenue Votes At ICC Meet In Dubai

Updated: 26 April 2017 19:39 IST

'All options are open,' says the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Indian Cricket Board Loses Governance, Revenue Votes At ICC Meet In Dubai
BCCI lost the vote on 'governance and constitutional changes' by a 1-9 margin © BCCI

The Indian cricket board's ambition of using its clout to change the International Cricket Council's (ICC) stand on reversing the planned changes in the revenue sharing formula was dealt a severe vote on Wednesday when the world body voted overwhelmingly against the Board of Control for Cricket in India for changes in the governance and revenue structures.

On the first day of the ICC Board Meeting in Dubai, both the change in governance structure as well as the revamped revenue model were put to a floor test.

BCCI lost the vote on 'governance and constitutional changes' by a 1-9 margin while the revenue model, which was the bigger bone of contention, saw India getting walloped by a 2-8 margin. The only country that voted with BCCI was Sri Lanka.

"Yes, the votings are over. It was 8-2 in favour of revamped revenue model and 9-1 in favour of constitutional changes," a senior BCCI functionary present in Dubai told PTI.

"The BCCI has voted against both as we had, in principle, maintained that all these changes are completely unacceptable for us. At this point, we can only say that all options are open for us. We would have to go back to our SGM and apprise the members of the situation," he added.

It was learnt that since BCCI rejected outright the additional USD 100 million payout in revenue, it was once again given the original option of USD 290 million which is a USD 280 million cut from the USD 570 million India had been getting till last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
