Opener Smriti Mandhana's elegant century went in vain as India lost to Australia by 83 runs in the third Women's ODI to suffer a 0-3 series whitewash here on Wednesday. Opting to field after winning the toss, India had Australia on the ropes at 78 for four before middle-order batter Annabel Sutherland's scintillating 95-ball 110, and brisk half centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (50) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (56 not out), lifted the hosts to a competitive 298 for six in the allotted 50 overs at WACA.

In reply, India were bowled out for 215 in 45.1 overs.

In pursuit of a stiff target of 299, the stylish Mandhana anchored the innings beautifully during her 105 off 109 balls and as long as the southpaw was at the crease, the visitors were in with a chance.

However, her dismissal at a crucial juncture put paid to India's hopes of earning a consolation win.

The problem with the Indian innings was that the senior batter lacked support from the others after Alana King ended a 118-run partnership between Mandhana and Harleen Deol (39 off 64 balls) by dismissing the latter.

During her stay in the middle, Mandhana found the fence 14 times and cleared it once, leading the team's recovery after the swashbuckling Richa Ghosh's (2) early departure.

Spin bowling all-rounder Gardner completed a fine match by taking five wickets for 30 runs after her contribution with the willow.

Besides Ghosh, captain Harmanpreet Kaur (12 off 22 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (16 off 11 balls) failed with the bat, and it did not help India's cause.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma too flopped, getting out for a duck.

Earlier, Australia survived a stellar spell from India pacer Arundhati Reddy to post a challenging total in the final match of what has been a one-side series dominated thoroughly by the formidable home team.

Sutherland led Australia's recovery after Reddy struck four times in quick succession for career-best figures in limited-overs cricket.

Having already lost the series, India opted to bowl at the iconic WACA ground but did not get the required breakthroughs in the first powerplay with Phoebe Litchfield (25 off 33) and Georgia Voll (26 off 30) going strong.

However, Reddy, playing only her fifth ODI, changed the course of the game in one over by removing the openers in a space of four balls.

Unlike Renuka Thakur and Saima Thakor, Reddy got the ball to swing back from a fuller length which led to the fall of last match's centurion Voll, who saw her stumps disturbed.

Left-handed Litchfield was caught behind chasing an away swinger and all the momentum gained by Australia was suddenly lost.

Next to depart was star all-rounder Elysse Perry who had no answer to a beauty from Reddy that held its line to hit the top of off-stump. When Beth Mooney departed, Australia were reduced to 78 for four from 58 for no loss.

Sutherland and Gardner then showed the enviable depth of the Australian batting by sharing a 96-run stand for the fifth wicket. Sutherland was the aggressor in the partnership and especially pounded the spinners, smashing two fours and a six off Deepti in the 40th over.

India's catching left a lot to be desired as they grassed three tough chances.

McGrath joined Sutherland in the 35th over and the duo pushed the score towards 300. Suterland got to her hundred by dispatching Deepti for a six over mid-wicket in the final over of the innings.

