India Women vs Malaysia Women, Live Updates: A fine half-century from Sabbhineni Meghana and a quickfire knock from Richa Ghosh helped India post 181/4 after being put in to bat by Malaysia in their Women's Asia Cup encounter on Monday. Meghana, playing in place of the rested Smriti Mandhana, made the most of her opportunity, scoring 69 as her 116-run stand with Shafali Verma laid down the platform for India. Verma herself made 46 before being dismissed at the death. It was Ghosh, however, who provided the impetus at the back end with her 19-ball 33, while Dayalan Hemalatha finished things off with her 4-ball 10. Dania Syuhada starred with the ball, taking two wickets for nine runs in her one over, while Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam also picked two wickets, including that of Shafali. India made four changes to the team for the match, resting Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh. Sabbhineni Meghana, KP Navgire, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh were brought into the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, KP Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria and Nur Dania Syuhada.

Here are the LIVE updates of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia straight from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground