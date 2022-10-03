India Women vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Deepti Sharma Strikes, Malaysia 1 Down Early In 182-Run Chase
India Women vs Malaysia Women, Women's Asia Cup Live: India have set Malaysia a target of 182
India Women vs Malaysia Women, Live Updates: A fine half-century from Sabbhineni Meghana and a quickfire knock from Richa Ghosh helped India post 181/4 after being put in to bat by Malaysia in their Women's Asia Cup encounter on Monday. Meghana, playing in place of the rested Smriti Mandhana, made the most of her opportunity, scoring 69 as her 116-run stand with Shafali Verma laid down the platform for India. Verma herself made 46 before being dismissed at the death. It was Ghosh, however, who provided the impetus at the back end with her 19-ball 33, while Dayalan Hemalatha finished things off with her 4-ball 10. Dania Syuhada starred with the ball, taking two wickets for nine runs in her one over, while Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam also picked two wickets, including that of Shafali. India made four changes to the team for the match, resting Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh. Sabbhineni Meghana, KP Navgire, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh were brought into the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, KP Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.
Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria and Nur Dania Syuhada.
IND-W vs MAL-W, Women's Asia Cup Live
Now we believe Malaysia Women have been batted out of the game. Like we saw in the first innings though, they will probably come out and enjoy their batting too. India on the other hand will want to take quick wickets and will be aiming for a big win here. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Malaysia Women really enjoyed themselves. Their bowlers were taken to the cleaners but they really enjoed themselves. They gave it their all, there were a few dropped chances but a few good catches too. Nur Dania Syuhada will never forget this day as she got two in one over. Winifred Duraisingam will also be pleased to get a couple of wickets.
India have managed to post the highest total of the tournament so far! This is just what their skipper would have wanted when she elected to bat. The openers set the tone with a 100-plus stand. Sabbhineni Meghana was the star with a blazing knock. She fell but Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma continued the good work as they put on yet another quick fire stand. Verma fell 4 short of a half ton and then there was a small procession. However, Dayalan Hemalatha ensured her side got over the 180-run mark with a few meaty blows.
SIX! Yes, Dayalan Hemalatha can! INDIA END WITH 181! On middle, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
FOUR! Dayalan Hemalatha steps out, she gets to the pitch of the ball and smacks it through covers. A biggie to cross 180, can they do it?
A yorker outside off, Dayalan Hemalatha fails to jam it out.
Two more! On middle, Dayalan Hemalatha swings, it goes off the top edge towards third man for two.
OUT! TAKEN ON THE SECOND ATTEMPT! Another one bites the dust! Malaysia Women finishing strongly. On middle, this is lofted down to the long on fielder. She takes it on the second attempt.
On off, this is hit towards mid off for one.
FOUR! On middle, this is hit wide of deep square leg for another boundary. Two in a row to end an action-packed over.