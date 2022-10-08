Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will square off against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. The side would look to brush aside the defeat against Pakistan and would look to return to winning ways. On Friday, the side stumbled to a disappointing loss and the experimentation with the batting order costed the side dearly. Now, it needs to be seen whether the side makes any changes to their playing XI or not. India are currently at the top spot in the points table with three wins in four games while Bangladesh are at the third spot with two wins in three games.

When will India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What time will India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match be broadcast?

India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

