India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming: After the disappointing series defeats against Ireland and England, Team India will look to get their campaign back on track in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on Thursday in Harare. Having suffered consecutive series losses in Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0), the pressure is firmly on captain Shreyas Iyer to revive India's fortunes. Despite enjoying a productive tour of England, where he scored 218 runs, Iyer has managed just one win in his last 13 completed matches as captain.

The three-match series also presents young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a golden opportunity to cement his place at the top of the order in the absence of Sanju Samson. Returning to the venue where he produced his blistering heroics in the U-19 World Cup final, the teenage sensation will be keen to bounce back from a modest maiden tour of England, during which he struggled against short-pitched bowling.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 23.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match for free?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match will be streamed live will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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