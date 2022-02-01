Former India paceman Ajit Agarkar voiced his concern over former Team India captain Virat Kohli's batting form as the team prepares for a three-match ODI and T20I series at home under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show "Game Plan", Agarkar gave an honest assessment of Kohli's batting woes and termed his batting form as a "concern" not only for the captain, but also for the combination of the team. "Virat Kohli's form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So, hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later," he said.

Agarkar, however, highlighted that Kohli could be a "key factor" for India's chances but it would all depend on how quickly "he discovers his form".

"We talk about different combinations before - Virat Kohli would be a key factor because of the kind of the player that he is but at the moment he isn't at his best, which is a fact and the quicker he discovers his form it's going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to then manage that thing because of what he can do on his own, Virat Kohli," he added.

The former pacer explained how winning matches is extremely important for keeping the morale of the team up, as it also helps the squad to enjoy the success of the individuals as well as the team.

"At the end of the day you're only as successful as your team is and if you don't win, it eventually doesn't matter how great a player you are out on the field, it's not enjoyable playing in the team," he stated.

The three ODIs are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 6th, 9th and 11th February.

The three-match T20I series will follow the ODIs and will be played on 16th, 18th and 20th February at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.