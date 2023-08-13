India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday, at Lauderhill in Florida. As Team India won the fourth match on Saturday, the five-match series got levelled at 2-2 and fifth T20I will act as the series decider. Earlier during the fourth T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 not out off 51) and Shubman Gill (77 off 47) starred as India beat West Indies by nine wickets in the chase of 179. Opting to bat first, West Indies lost some early wickets but Hetmyer's 61 off 39 kept the side in the game. For India, Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 5th T20I match between West Indies and India, straight from Lauderhill: