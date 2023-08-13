Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Live Score: India Aim To Carry Winning Momentum In Series Decider vs West Indies
IND vs WI T20I Live Score: India will be squaring off against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday, at Lauderhill in Florida.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Cricket Live: India look to clinch series© AFP
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday, at Lauderhill in Florida. As Team India won the fourth match on Saturday, the five-match series got levelled at 2-2 and fifth T20I will act as the series decider. Earlier during the fourth T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 not out off 51) and Shubman Gill (77 off 47) starred as India beat West Indies by nine wickets in the chase of 179. Opting to bat first, West Indies lost some early wickets but Hetmyer's 61 off 39 kept the side in the game. For India, Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 5th T20I match between West Indies and India, straight from Lauderhill:
- 19:19 (IST)IND vs WI Live: No room for mistakes!Both the teams had their ups and downs during the series, but here comes the series-decider and now none of them could afford to repeat their mistakes. India would be happy with the fact that they have the momentum on their side.
- 19:03 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Arshdeep's three-wicket haulYoung pacer Arshdeep Singh impressed everyone with his three-wicket haul during the fourth T20I. However, he also turned out to be expensive as he leaked 38 runs in 4 overs. Apart from him, Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two wickets.
- 19:00 (IST)IND vs WI Live: All eyes on SuryaIndia star batter Suryakumar Yadav did not get an opportunity to bat in the fourth T20I. All the fans are eagerly waiting for a brilliant show from the bat of the aggressive T20I batter. He will definitely aim for a big innings in the series finale.
- 18:59 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Impressive partnership between Yashasvi-GillTeam India restricted West Indies at 178/8 in 20 overs. Later, the visitors chased down the target in just 17 overs with nine-wickets in hand. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored 84* and 77 runs respectively and stitched a massive 165-run partnership for the first wicket.
- 18:41 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Series finaleIndia defeated West Indies by 9 wickets in the last T20I and levelled the 5 match T20I series 2-2. The fifth T20I will act as the series decider and both the teams will aim to put their best foot forward.
- 18:39 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I match between India and West Indies, straight from Lauderhill in Florida. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
