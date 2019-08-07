 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 07 August 2019 16:17 IST

India, after clinching the 3-match T20I series 3-0, will look to kick-off the ODI series against the West Indies on a winning note.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India will take on the West Indies in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. © AFP

India, after having registered a clean sweep in three-match T20 International series against the West Indies, are back to the One-day International (ODI) business for the first time since the World Cup 2019. The three-match ODI series will begin at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday. Virat Kohli, who led India to the semi-finals in his first assignment as skipper in a 50-over World Cup, will look to resolve the batting woes when the team takes up the challenge in the Caribbean island. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India's third best player after skipper Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. With 17 hundreds in 130 ODIs, Dhawan will rightfully take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit and like the initial matches of the World Cup, KL Rahul is likely to go back to being the number four batsman.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be played on August 8, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time does the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st ODI Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will be back in the 50-over format after the World Cup 2019
  • Dhawan will take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit
  • Navdeep Saini may make his ODI debut in the West Indies series
Related Articles
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Preview: India Look To Fix World Cup Flaws As They Return To ODI Challenge
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Preview: India Look To Fix World Cup Flaws As They Return To ODI Challenge
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 07 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.