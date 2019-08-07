India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India, after having registered a clean sweep in three-match T20 International series against the West Indies, are back to the One-day International (ODI) business for the first time since the World Cup 2019. The three-match ODI series will begin at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday. Virat Kohli, who led India to the semi-finals in his first assignment as skipper in a 50-over World Cup, will look to resolve the batting woes when the team takes up the challenge in the Caribbean island. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India's third best player after skipper Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. With 17 hundreds in 130 ODIs, Dhawan will rightfully take his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit and like the initial matches of the World Cup, KL Rahul is likely to go back to being the number four batsman.
When is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?
The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be played on August 8, 2019 (Thursday).
Where will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match be played?
The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.
What time does the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match begin?
The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?
The West Indies vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?
The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)