India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: India are all set to face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Friday. India qualified for the semi-finals after thrashing UAE by 10 wickets in their final group game in Sharjah. Chasing 137, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76*) and Ayush Mhatre (67*) added an unbeaten 143 to see India across the line in just 16.1 overs. Earlier, UAE were bowled out for 137 with six overs to spare, having opted to bat first. (Live Scorecard)