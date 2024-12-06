Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Live Score And Updates
India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: India are all set to face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024
India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: India are all set to face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Friday. India qualified for the semi-finals after thrashing UAE by 10 wickets in their final group game in Sharjah. Chasing 137, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76*) and Ayush Mhatre (67*) added an unbeaten 143 to see India across the line in just 16.1 overs. Earlier, UAE were bowled out for 137 with six overs to spare, having opted to bat first. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Semi-Final, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024, Dec 06, 2024
Play In Progress
SL-U19
8/0 (2.5)
IND-U19
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Sri Lanka Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.82
Batsman
Dulnith Sigera
2* (12)
Pulindu Perera
6 (5)
Bowler
Yudhajit Guha
8/0 (1.5)
Chetan Sharma
0/0 (1)
Sharujan Shanmuganathan walks out next to bat.
OUT! A mix-up in the middle and a breakthrough for India Under-19 and it comes as a run out.
Good length on off, Dulnith Sigera drives this towards extra cover for no run.
Pitched-up shaping away from the batter. Dulnith Sigera goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside.
Good length on the pads, Dulnith Sigera tucks this towards mid-wicket for no run.
On a length around off, Pulindu Perera guides this to the third man regon for a single.
On a length angling away from the left-hander, Pulindu Perera looks to drive this but gets beaten.
Good cricket all around. Pitched-up around off, Dulnith Sigera drives this crisply all along the ground but a brilliant fielding effort diving to his right from short cover keeps it down to a dot.
Back of a length wide outside off, Dulnith Sigera cuts this on the bounce towards point for no run.
Short and wide outside off, Dulnith Sigera cuts this to point for no run.
On a length, angling into the batter. Dulnith Sigera defends this off his front foot.
Good length on off, Dulnith Sigera defends this off his back foot.
Good length on off, Dulnith Sigera pushes this towards the mid off fielder for no run.
Who will bowl from the other end? Chetan Sharma it will be.
Back of a length around off, Pulindu Perera pushes this towards cover for no run.
FOUR! First boundary of the game. Pitched-up around off, Pulindu Perera leans onto it and drives this through the cover region for a boundary. This was hit uppish for a while but it races away to the fence for four.
On a length around the pads, Dulnith Sigera flicks this through the square leg region for another single.
Good length on off, Pulindu Perera dabs this towards the third man region for a single.
Slightly fuller this time on off, Dulnith Sigera drives this through cover for a single.
Good length delivery on off, Dulnith Sigera defends this towards cover for a dot to begin the game.