Suryakumar Yadav produced another T20I gem on Saturday at Rajkot as he left cricket fans and the Sri Lankan bowling attack bewildered with his astonishing strokes as raced his way to a century in just 45 deliveries. This is Suryakumar's third century in T20Is and that puts him in an elite list of just 5 international batters who have scored three or more centuries in the format. Rohit Sharma holds the world record with 4 centuries in T20Is. The others are Australia's Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand's Colin Munro and Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi.

Suryakumar started from where he had left off at Pune in the 2nd T20I, where his half-century wasn't enough to take India home in a 200-plus chase. India's number 4 batter came out to bat at the fall of Rahul Tripathi's wicket, who gave a glimpse of his hitting abilities with a 16-ball 35.

Suryakumar yet again showcased his 360-degree prowess as he hit sixes and boundaries on all sides of the park to help India get close to a big total.

He hit as many as 8 sixes and 6 boundaries to reach his half-century with 2 overs still to be bowled in the innings and took India past the 200-run mark.

Suryakumar, who is the top ranked batter in ICC rankings, hit the second fastest century for India in the format in just 45 deliveries.

His shots were full of power, class and elegance as he continued to wow global cricketing audiences with his improvisation and technique.

Suryakumar Yadav eventually stayed unbeaten on 112 off 51 deliveries hitting 9 sixes and 7 boundaries in his innings.

