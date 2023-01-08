There is a reason why Suryakumar Yadav is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world. The star India player showed cricket fans around the globe his prowess once again as he hit 112* off just 51 balls in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday. It was his third T20I ton. He reached the century mark in just 45 balls. His innings included nine sixes and seven fours. What stood out in Suryakumar's innings was the audacious shots that he played almost at regular intervals. Shots that might seem impossible for other batters, looked routine for Suryakumar in the third T20I.

One such shot was hit in the 13th over of the Indian innings, with Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka facing the music. Facing a high full toss, Suryakumar shuffled across the crease and hit six over short fine leg. Surya moved early while attempting a ramp shot, and flicked the ball behind. In the process, he fell on the ground but showed enough control to hit a six.

Watch: Suryakumar's unique six:

What a shot. Surya Kumar yadav is the name #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gtGYt3lySS — Caught Behind (@Messi_1030_) January 7, 2023

Talking about the match, India lost wickets inside six overs after they elected to bat first but Suryakumar and Shubman Gill (46) put on 111 runs to lay the foundations for the challenging total in Rajkot. Suryakumar, known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground, raised his third T20 hundred for India in 45 balls as he stamped his class as the world's number one batsman in the format.

Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka struck in the opening over to send back the left-handed Ishan Kishan caught at slip for one by Dhananjaya de Silva. Rahul Tripathi, 31, who made his debut in the previous match, then hit back with Gill for company as he hit Maheesh Theekshana for three fours in the fifth over. Tripathi smashed fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne for two successive sixes but got caught out in an attempt to get another boundary. He made 35 off 16 deliveries.

Suryakumar, who reached his fifty in 26 balls, then took charge with his all-round hitting including three sixes with his trademark scoop shot over fine leg. Gill joined in the charge along with Suryakumar, who hit seven fours and nine sixes, smashed 23 runs in the 14th over from Theekshana. Ultimately, India scored 228/5 in 20 overs.

With AFP inputs

