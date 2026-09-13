Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka: Set for a blockbuster showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final features a high-stakes clash between powerhouse India and defending champions Sri Lanka. While India booked their spot in the title-decider clash following a convincing semi-final victory over Bangladesh powered by stellar form from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, Sri Lanka successfully thwarted a spirited challenge from Pakistan in their semi-final to book an enthralling showdown with Harmanpreet Kaur's team. With both sides displaying formidable momentum throughout the tournament, tonight's title match promises a gripping tactical battle as Harmanpreet Kaur's team seeks to reclaim continental supremacy against Chamari Athapaththu's defending champions.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, September 13.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. Toss will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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