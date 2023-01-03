IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga provided Sri Lanka with a major breakthrough against India as he dismissed Ishan Kishan for 37. Currently, Team India's score read at 78/4 after 11.0 overs with Hardik Pandya (18*) and Deepak Hooda (1*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field against India in the first T20I match, at he Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Batter Shubamn Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi earned their maiden T20I caps as the latter replaced Arshdeep Singh in the Playing XI. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India in the T20Is. Apart from Rohit, batter Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also be missing the three-match series. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will look to put their best foot forward. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: OUT OUT!!! Dilshan Madushanka gives another breakthrough to Sri Lanka as he removes India skipper Hardik Pandya for 29. Hardik tries to play defensive shot but Kusal Mendis takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps. India in deep trouble as they lose their fifth wicket.

IND 94/5 (14.1 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: FOUR Hardik Pandya stands strong for Team India as he hits another boundary on Chamika Karunaratne's delivery. He brilliantly places a shot towards the fine leg and steals four runs to bring his side back in the game after a regular fall of wickets.

IND 83/4 (11.3 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: OUT OUT!!! Hasaranga catches the impactful player as he removes Ishan Kishan for 37. Ishan tries to play a big shot but Dhananjaya de Silva takes a brilliant catch on the boundary. India lose a very big wicket and go 4 down.

IND 77/3 (10.3 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: FOUR Ishan Kishan stands powerful as hits another boundary on Kasun Rajitha's delivery. Ishan comes forward and plays a shot towards the extra cover as every fielder fails to stop the ball from going through the boundary line.

IND 75/3 (10 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: SIX SIX!!! Ishan Kishan stands strong for Team India as he hits a massive six on Kasun Rajitha's delivery. He plays a brilliant shot full and wide outside off as the ball goes straight into the crowd. Good shot from the wicketkeeper-batter.

IND 70/3 (9.1 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: FOUR What a shot!!! Hardik plays a powerful shot on Wanindu Hasaranga's delivery and steals a boundary. He places a shot straight down the ground as every fielder fails to stop the ball from crossing the boundary rope. Big sigh of relief for the hosts.

IND 63/3 (8.1 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Back-to-back fours Skipper Hardik Pandya comes as a big relief for the hosts as he places to back-to-back boundaries on Chamika Karunaratne's delivery. The first boundary comes after he places the shot on the outside off while the second one comes after Hardik hits a powerful shot towards the sweep cover. Hardik trying to rebuild Team India's innings after a regular fall of wickets.

IND 55/3 (7.2 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: OUT OUT!!! Another blow for India. Sanju Samson falls after Dilshan Madushanka takes a sitter on Dhananjaya De Silva's delivery. Samson miss hit's a shot as Madushanka takes a simple catch to dismiss the batter for 5. India lose their third wicket.

IND 46/3 (6.5 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: OUT OUT!!! Chamika Karunaratne gives another major breakthrough to Sri Lanka as he dismisses Suryakumar Yadav for 7. Suryakumar plays a scoop shot which goes straight into hands of Bhanuka Rajapaksa as India lose their second wicket. Big blow for India as Ishan will look to bring the team back on track with Sanju Samson.

IND 39/2 (5.1 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: FOUR Suryakumar Yadav enters with a bang as he steals a beautiful boundary on Dilshan Madushanka's delivery. He brilliantly place a shot between the extra cover and long-off as the ball simply goes across the boundary line. It's a sigh of relief for the Indian side after the dismissal of Shubman Gill.

IND 34/1 (4 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: OUT OUT!! Maheesh Theekshana provides Sri Lanka with their first breakthrough of the night as he dismissed Shubman Gill for 7. Gill completely fails to judge Theekshana's delivery and get LBW out. Even after taking a DRS review, Gill was declared out. Big blow for India.

IND 27/1 (2.3 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: FOUR Shubman Gill joins the party as he gets off the mark with a brilliant boundary on Dilshan Madushanka's delivery. Gill hits a perfect drive on the off-side as no fielder was able to stop the ball from crossing the boundary rope. Perfect start for the debutant batter.

IND 22/0 (1.1 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Back-to-back fours Ishan Kishan brutally thrashes Kasun Rajitha as he smashes two back-to-back boundaries on his delivery. The first one came after he placed it straight down the ground while the second one was sent to the backward square leg. Brilliant over for Team India.

IND 17/0 (1 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: SIX SIX!!! Ishan Kishan unleashes his fury on Kasun Rajitha as he smashes a maximum on his delivery. Kishan flicked a shot over the deep square leg and ball goes straight into the crowd. What a start for Team India.

IND 8/0 (0.3 overs)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Gill, Ishan open for India Ishan Kishan along with debutant Shubman Gill, open the batting for India while Kasun Rajitha opens the bowling attack for Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Time for the national anthem Both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. We are just few moments away from the match. Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted field.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Sri Lanka's Playing XI Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: India's Playing XI India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Arshdeep to miss the 1st T20I India will be missing the services of their young pacer Arshdeep Singh in the first T20I match against Sri Lanka. In his absence, Shivam Mavi will be making his T20I debut for India.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Here's what India skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we'll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Here's what Dasun Shanaka said at the toss Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Sri Lanka opt to field Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and opts to field against India in the first T20I match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India and Sri Lanka: Gill and Mavi make T20I debut Batter Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi are all set to make their T20I debut for Team India. Both the players received their maiden T20I caps from skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav before the toss.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Few moments away from the toss Both the captains are gearing up for the toss for the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Here's how Shivam Mavi and others relive their memories Wankhede memories, reuniting with U19 teammates and the emotions of training in India colours



In conversation with #TeamIndia speedster @ShivamMavi23 - By @ameyatilak



Full Interview #INDvSL https://t.co/fD8hPoHUx6 pic.twitter.com/NkPfL3NQ0P — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023 Share Link

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: India's predicted XI Here's what we think is the likely XI of the Indian team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Hardik to lead Team India In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Team India will be lead by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Apart from Rohit, the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also be missing the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned.

