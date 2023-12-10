India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live updates:After a resounding victory against Afghanistan in their opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023, India prepare to take on arch-rivals Pakistan who had also comprehensively beaten Nepal in their first match of the campaign. The two cricketing giants square off at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, with the hope of starting a winning run in the tournament. Uday Sharan will be leading the Indian side while Saad Baig is the captain of the Pakistan team. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates from the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan from Dubai: