The euphoria from the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in New York isn't even over, and a report of the two team's schedule at the 2025 Champions Trophy has already come out. India and Pakistan, arguably the two most-followed teams in the global cricketing spectrum, are reportedly scheduled to take on each other at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore. The tournament's draft schedule has been sent to the International Cricket Council, suggesting the 50-over event will be held between February 19 and March 09.

According to Cricbuzz, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already finalised its draft schedule and sent it to the ICC for approval. The schedule has India travelling to Lahore in Pakistan for the match. But, India's travel to Pakistan for the marquee clash isn't a certainty. The only condition which could see Rohit Sharma's me travelling across the border is if it gets approval from the Indian government.

The PCB has reportedly suggested the names of Karachi and Rawalpindi as venues for the 20-day event, while Lahore has been kept as the only centre for India's games. A total of seven matches will reportedly be scheduled in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi and three in Karachi.

The opening game of the event will be held on February 19, a Wednesday, in Karachi while the two semifinals will be in Karachi and Rawalpindi. The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy has been scheduled for March 9, a Sunday, at Lahore. If India qualify for the semi-final, that game will also be held in Lahore.

Though the PCB has done all it can to ensure that the Champions Trophy is held in Pakistan, the BCCI is yet to agree to the proposed venues. At present, neither the PCB nor the ICC has planned for a conversion to the hybrid model, that was used during the Asia Cup 2023.

The BCI needs permission from the Government of India to travel to Pakistan. With the relations between the two countries still bitter, it looks unlikely that the Indian board would get the nod, at least considering the current situation.