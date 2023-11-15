Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: India Look To Break Kiwi Jinx, Book Final Berth
IND vs NZ Semi Final Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: India will be squaring off against New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday
India vs New Zealand Semi Final Live, World Cup 2023: India eye finale berth© Twitter
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live Updates:India will be squaring off against New Zealand in the semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Mumbai. After having a marvelous outing in the league stage, the Rohit Sharma-led side will now look to avenge their defeat in the 2019 edition. Team India remained unbeaten in the round-robin stage and finished as the table toppers. On the other hand, New Zealand lost four matches out of nine and ended at the fourth spot in the points table. It will be an interesting clash as both teams will be putting their foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Score | IND vs NZ Semi Final Live Score, Straight from Wankhende Stadium, Mumbai
- 10:52 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Rohit's Men Look To Break Kiwi JinxWhile India have a healthy head-to-head advantage against New Zealand when it comes to ODIs, it's the Kiwi side that has the edge in ICC knockout matches. In fact, India have never been able to beat New Zealand in an ICC knockout match. Will the jinx be broken today?
- 10:38 (IST)IND vs NZ Semi Final Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
