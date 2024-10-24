India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2nd Test Live Telecast: Under-pressure India face New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game kicks off on Thursday, October 24. The Rohit Sharma-led side was surprised by the Blackcaps in the first game as they faced an embarrassing 46 all out in the first innings and went on to lose the game by 8 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. To keep their World Test Championship final hopes strong, India need to win the remaining two matches of the series as they have a tough tour of Australia coming next.

Notably, the match won by New Zealand was the side's first Test victory in India since 1988. It was also the Blackcaps' third win on Indian soil across the 37 matches it played in the format.

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will start on October 24, 2024.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match start?

Advertisement

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be telecast live on Sports18 TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)