India vs New Zealand 3rd T20, Live Cricket Score: Rain Has Stopped, Inspection At 9 PM

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's batting position will be under spotlight as India aim to go for the kill against a gutsy New Zealand in the third T20 International despite weather threatening to play spoilsport. The series is levelled at 1-1 and just like the preceding Australia series, where the series decider T20 at Hyderabad was a washout, there are chances that the 'winner takes it all' encounter against the 'Black Caps' could meet the same fate with forecasts of rain by the Meteorological department. The Virat Kohli-led India team has been on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, usually known to punch above its weight.

It will be nearly three decades (29 years) since the city witnessed an international match and it has become all the more significant after calls to replace Dhoni from the shortest format gaining momentum. Former India great VVS Laxman in no uncertain terms has said that while Dhoni can still be a part of ODIs, it's time to groom someone new in the shortest format. While 49 off 37 balls with a strike-rate of 132 may not be all that bad but the former captain's inability to rotate strike during the past one year has been a cause of concern. (Live Scorecard)

20:49 IST: Update: Inspection at 21:00 IST

20:47 IST: Players from both teams are warming up while Ravi Shastri and few other New Zealand players are having a look at the pitch.

20:45 IST: A start before 9.30 or 9:45 is highly unlikely. It might just come down to a five-over match but we need wait till the umpires are done with the inspection. At the moment they are having a closer look at the square.

20:40 IST: The square was covered up until now but they are also being removed now. Both teams are having a close look at the square. No official word as to when the match will start.

20:24 IST: We have some good news coming in. The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off.

20:06 IST: We have started to lose overs now. For every 4 minutes lost, we will lose one over.

Very gentle drizzle, super soppers out. Needs to stop by around 9 for a 5 over game. (Cut-off we believe is 21.46) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2017

19:40 IST: As we get to hear the cut-off time for a 5-over match is 22:15 IST.

19:33 IST: Update: It is still drizzling heavily.

19:30 IST: Trivia: Ravi Shastri captained Team India the last time International cricket came to Thiruvananthapuram.

19:21 IST: If the game doesn't start anytime soon then we will start losing overs.

19:15 IST: While rain delays start of play, India's Hardik Pandya and New Zealand's Martin Guptill share a light moment.

19:10 IST: Team India enjoying a game of football as rain plays spoilsport

19:05 IST: Update: Start of play delayed due to rain.

18:37 IST: Greenfield Stadium becomes the 19th venue to host a T20I in India.

18:30 IST: UPDATE: Toss delayed to rain

18:25 IST: Sunil Gavaskar in a pre-match show says that it is still drizzling and the weather does not look good.

18:24 IST: Trivia: India have never recorded a bilateral series win in T20Is against new Zealand.

18:20 IST: Few minutes from the toss, Stay tuned!

18:05 IST: Trivia: Virat Kohli needs 57 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20Is.

17:50 IST: News coming in that there is a slight drizzle in the ground right now.

17:40 IST: Well, it seems the weather is clear and the decider will be played.

17:23 IST: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to twitter to give an update about the weather conditions.

17:21 IST: While both team aims for a series victory, rain threat looms large over the series decider at Thiruvananthapuram.

17:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the T20I match between India and New Zealand.

In Dhoni's innings, he had scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) and managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries, which is far less than run a ball. It will be interesting to see where Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri slot Dhoni in the next game. A school of thought suggests that Dhoni will be suited at No 4 in case India lose early wickets as it will give him time to settle down. The Indian team's performance has been one of contrast in the first two games.